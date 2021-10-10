 
 

Anthony Mackie Would Love to See 'Mad Max Meets Real Steel' Sequel

Anthony Mackie Would Love to See 'Mad Max Meets Real Steel' Sequel
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The 'Winter Soldier' actor talks about the 'endless possibilities' for a sequel to his 2011 science fiction action movie where he shared screen with Hugh Jackman.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anthony Mackie believes the "possibilities are endless" for a "Real Steel" sequel.

The actor starred alongside Hugh Jackman in the 2012 film, which followed an ex-boxer who finds a champion in a robot. The movie became a cult classic and a sequel has been discussed for many years, with Anthony telling Entertainment Weekly that he's had a few plot ideas for follow-up.

"I think the possibilities are endless," he said. "I always thought about the idea of going to the underground world and seeing what the reality is. The underground boxing circuit is so different than that last fight (the finale League match in the movie) with all the glitz and the glam and the polish. I feel like you can do a Mad Max meets Real Steel, and I could be Tina Turner."

  See also...

The film also starred Dakota Goyo as youngster Max and Anthony thinks it would be interesting to see an older Max returning for a sequel.

"It would be hilarious to show (Max) coming back as a grown adult now and he's a successful businessman and he doesn't have time for robot boxing," he laughed. " 'That's for kids!' And he falls back in love with robot boxing and realises that life is happier when you're not stressed with work."

"I think that would be a great storyline."

"Real Steel" was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 84th Academy Awards.

You can share this post!

Kumail Nanjiani 'Very Uncomfortable' Taking About His Body

Most Read
Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition
Movie

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Emotionally Damaged' by Critically-Panned 'Cats' That He Needs Therapy Dog

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Emotionally Damaged' by Critically-Panned 'Cats' That He Needs Therapy Dog

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

Lashana Lynch Grateful for the Care Marvel Boss Took to Inform Her of Her Character's Death

Lashana Lynch Grateful for the Care Marvel Boss Took to Inform Her of Her Character's Death

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films