 
 

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen
Instagram
Celebrity

Dropping the shocking allegation is another Jamaican musician, Mr. Vegas, who blasts the system for enabling a pedophile and not helping the young girl to get justice.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bounty Killer could be the next R. Kelly. The Jamaican reggae artist has been accused of a disgraceful act as he allegedly raped and made a girl pregnant when she was 14 years old while he was in his early twenties.

Dropping the serious allegation is another Jamaican musician, Mr. Vegas. On Thursday, October 7, he took to his Instagram page to post a picture of the alleged birth certificate of Bounty's supposed baby girl with the unnamed teen.

In the redacted birth certificate, the baby's date of birth is listed as December 18, 1993, when the mother was just 14 years old and the father, who is written as Bounty's legal name Rodney Basil Price, was 21 years old. Seemingly confirming that it's the artist that public know, the father's profession is mentioned as entertainer.

In the caption titled "Pedophilia Most Foul", Mr. Vegas appeared to share what sounded like the reaction of a person who defended Bounty despite his alleged criminal behavior. " 'Look how long this happen. Weh him gone dig up this fah?' " read the caption. " 'My madda (have) mi when shi a 14 suh a nuh nutten this. The whole a dem a dweet.' "

  See also...

The excuse went on, " 'After a never rape him rape har. This is not pedophilia. The general not even ago answer him. Him badmind. Mi tired a him now. Look like a the general 'gaygas' ketch wid him woman A same suh him tek set pon handsome. Smaddy soon fix him. This too shall pass. Lord cover Rodney Price. He who has no sins cast the first stone. Only God can Judge. Usher him out!' "

Mr. Vegas also posted a video in which he slammed the system for enabling a pedophile and not helping the victim to get justice. He additionally questioned what the male celebrity has done to help ensure the future of his young baby mama.

Bounty has not responded to the rape allegation.

You can share this post!

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Rihanna's Home Burglar Tyress Williams Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man

Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man