 
 

Billie Lourd Determined Not to Put 'Pressure' on Son as She Grew Up Taking Care of Mom Carrie Fisher

The 'American Horror Story' actress has opened up on her difficult childhood and learned from her relationship with late mother not to put pressure on her own son.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd's experience growing up with mum Carrie Fisher taught her "what not to do" with her own son.

The "American Horror Story" actress opened up on the New Day podcast about the "pressure" she felt taking care of her mum, who sadly died in December 2016.

While Billie didn't have the greatest upbringing, she admitted it made her realise she shouldn't put the same pressure on her own little boy Kingston, who turned one last month (Sep21).

"My main job when (Carrie) was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was okay," she said. "I was her main support, and I was 7, for a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that's why I grew up really fast because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid."

"There's a lot of things that my mom taught me to do and then there's a lot that is, honestly it might be more valuable, of what not to do. And that's one of the things that I will not do to my son is put this pressure on him that I had on me."

Kingston is Billie's first child with her fiance Austen Rydell.

The couple got engaged in June 2020 when she was pregnant with their son.

