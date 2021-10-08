DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

In a lengthy Instagram caption, author Briana Hampton blasts the 'Suge' rapper as being 'disrespectful' for allegedly asking another woman to connect him with Briana.

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has been embroiled in another drama. After relatively lying low in the wake of his homophobic comments that landed him in hot water, the rapper has been accused of trying to shoot his shot with a married woman.

Not letting the allegation further ruin his reputation, the Grammy Award-nominated artist has quickly set the record straight. In response to the allegation, he posted a video in which he blasted whoever faked a screenshot of a DM to make it as if he asked to be introduced to the married woman.

"Whichever one of you graphic designer n***as took my name and that blue check and created that fake ass motherfckin' DM making it look like I'm out here tryin' to slide in some wife DM, you dead f**kin' wrong," he said in the clip.

Clearly upset, DaBaby pointed out that he didn't speak like the person in the DM. "Dead wrong n***a. And I don't even talk like that," so he claimed. "Pick up on my lingo a little better next time and maybe it will make some bigger blog sites... Make it sound a little bit more like me."

DaBaby's video was posted in response to Briana Hampton's allegation that he tried to hit on her. Sharing screenshots of conversation allegedly between the rapper and another woman, she said that the star asked the other woman to help him connect with her.

In a lengthy caption, Briana, who is known as Mrs. LaTruth, blasted DaBaby. "(I DONT PLAY ABOUT MY MARRIAGE)!!" she declared. "The ultimate disrespect for me is to have someone who steps in your dm who 1) Not only knows your married , 2) was in the midst of doing business with my husband, 3) I ain't nobody’s BIHHH and 4) disrespect my husband and my marriage !!!"

On the reason why she refused to just ignore it, Briana said DaBaby knows her husband, which she found "disrespectful" that he still tries to flirt with her. "Some ppl would say you should just ignore it but NAH this is the ultimate disrespect that I can't look past my profile clearly says MRSLATRUTH and my husband is LATRUTH the person your team has spoken too plenty of times," she argued. "He went behind my husband back and sent a woman to do his dirty work and hoping that it wouldn't get back to my husband and thought I would keep it on the hush hush because of who you are!!"

"I'm SOLID and can't be impressed by any man but my husband," so she claimed. "Nah he ain't the first and I'm sure he ain't the last there's been NBA & NFL players in my dm but they weren't disrespectful and my husband didn't know of them and wasn't doing business with them they were left unread and deleted but it's the principle of him KNOWING my husband."

Briana went on elaborating why she took issue with it, "looking at my profile twice because he asked her 'this my second time seeing her that's a sign right?' and on my profile you clearly see me posting and tagging my husband even in the screenshot you took of my profile shows my husband in the recent posts so you knew!!"

The author, who is also known as a social media personality with over 500,000 followers, has not responded to DaBaby's denial. She, however, has clapped back at critics who accused her of clout chasing by exposing the rapper.

"Clout Chasing whew y'all funny facts are facts !!" she wrote in a separate post. "I don't need no clout off no one name I am the CLOUT Don't let my IG fool you I ain't never been in NO DRAMA, I ain't NEVER BEEN IN NO BEEF, and I ain't NEVERRRRR had to LIE ON NOBODY TO WIN!! Periodddddd I built my platform off teaching women about self love and uplifting and encouraging women! Don't play with my NAME I don't gotta lie about a DMN THING! Insights are facts and I been popping way before this incident happen."