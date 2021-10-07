 
 

Elton John Persevering Through Pain Following Hip Injury

Elton John Persevering Through Pain Following Hip Injury
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker is 'soldiering on' while he is struggling with pain following a hip injury that prompted his upcoming tour to be pushed back.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elton John is "in pain" but "soldiering on" after his recent hip injury, according to his husband David Furnish.

The "Rocket Man" legend was forced to postpone the European and U.K. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2023 following a fall, and his husband has provided an update on his health.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, David said, "He's good. He's in pain. His hip is quite sore. He's been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows."

"But your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited."

  See also...

"Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

Last month (Sep21), Elton revealed he was having to delay his planned tour dates due to his nasty fall.

In a statement issued to his social media pages, he said, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

You can share this post!

Lashana Lynch Grateful for the Care Marvel Boss Took to Inform Her of Her Character's Death

Jesy Nelson Insists She Never Said She Was Quitting Music When Leaving Little Mix
Related Posts
Elton John 'on the Warpath' to Sort Out Post-Brexit Touring Restrictions With Boris Johnson

Elton John 'on the Warpath' to Sort Out Post-Brexit Touring Restrictions With Boris Johnson

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Elton John and Lil Nas X Perfectly Channel Each Other in New Uber Eats Ad

Elton John and Lil Nas X Perfectly Channel Each Other in New Uber Eats Ad

Elton John Banned by Husband From Displaying Naughty Gift From Ed Sheeran

Elton John Banned by Husband From Displaying Naughty Gift From Ed Sheeran

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight