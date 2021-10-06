Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

In newly-unveiled court papers, Kili Anderson seems to confirm long-running rumors that the hip-hop mogul has fathered a child with her during their extramarital affair.

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre may have fathered a child out of wedlock during her marriage to Nicole Young. Rumors of the music producer's affair with Kili Anderson which allegedly resulted in a child first surfaced in 2013, but he denied the affair. However, newly-unveiled court papers seem to contradict his statement.

In court documents filed in 2019 in a lawsuit filed against Kili in the Superior Court of California by a former employee of the tanning salon for wrongful termination, Dr. Dre's name comes up. According to Page Six which has learned of the papers, the employee, named Brian Zerba, was fired for alleged offenses including his curiosity about Kili's supposed relationship with the hip-hop mogul.

The papers claim, "Additionally, the owner of the tanning salon Kili Anderson, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private."

"Plaintiff constantly violated this term of his employment by asking other employees what they knew about Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre," part of the docs further reads. Kili's lawyers additionally claim, "Plaintiff believes that defendant has money because she is involved in a relationship with a celebrity/artist," calling the lawsuit "a shakedown."

Kili and Dr. Dre's two other alleged mistresses, Jillian Speer and Crystal Rogers, were deposed by Nicole in her divorce case. They were fined $2,500 for "resisting" an effort to subpoena them. Their lawyer Kris LeFan had filed a motion claiming none of them had "relevant" information in Dr. Dre's divorce case, but the judge disagreed.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June 2020 after over two decades of marriage. The exes have been entangled in long court battle over spousal support.