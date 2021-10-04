 
 

Roger Taylor Hopes Brian May Completes New Queen Song He Suddenly Lost Interest In

Roger Taylor Hopes Brian May Completes New Queen Song He Suddenly Lost Interest In
WENN
Music

Aside from the abandoned song, the Queen drummer also talks about the idea of him and Brian reconnecting with former bassist John Deacon who stepped away after Freddie Mercury's death.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian May abandoned work on a new Queen song, while he and Roger Taylor were recording it in Nashville, Tennessee with singer Adam Lambert.

Roger still has no idea why his bandmate "lost interest" in the song, but still hopes they can complete it one day.

"Brian suddenly lost interest and I don't really know why," he tells Mojo magazine. "We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired. We couldn't decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty d**n good, and I hope it comes to light."

  See also...

The drummer has also played down the idea of himself and Brian reconnecting with their former bassist John Deacon, who stepped away from Queen following Freddie Mercury's death.

"It's a lovely fairy tale, but to be honest I don't think so," he says. "John's like a hermit, really. I don't think he's quite equipped for that. He's really fragile. He can't deal with company or the outside world, so far as I know. I guess he just sits there counting his money."

Back in February, both Roger and Brian had talked about the scrapped song. To Classic Rock, Roger spilled, "We did record a song which we haven't actually finished. I can't remember what it's called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it."

Offering his side of the story, Brian at the time explained, "It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend. It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it." He added, "We couldn't get there."

You can share this post!

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

Finneas Believes Nothing Is Stronger Than Creative Bond He Shares With Billie Eilish
Related Posts
Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Roger Taylor Joins Olivia Newton-John and Sam Mendes in Queen's New Years Honors List

Roger Taylor Joins Olivia Newton-John and Sam Mendes in Queen's New Years Honors List

Most Read
Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions
Music

Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album