Roger Taylor Hopes Brian May Completes New Queen Song He Suddenly Lost Interest In

WENN Music

Aside from the abandoned song, the Queen drummer also talks about the idea of him and Brian reconnecting with former bassist John Deacon who stepped away after Freddie Mercury's death.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian May abandoned work on a new Queen song, while he and Roger Taylor were recording it in Nashville, Tennessee with singer Adam Lambert.

Roger still has no idea why his bandmate "lost interest" in the song, but still hopes they can complete it one day.

"Brian suddenly lost interest and I don't really know why," he tells Mojo magazine. "We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired. We couldn't decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty d**n good, and I hope it comes to light."

The drummer has also played down the idea of himself and Brian reconnecting with their former bassist John Deacon, who stepped away from Queen following Freddie Mercury's death.

"It's a lovely fairy tale, but to be honest I don't think so," he says. "John's like a hermit, really. I don't think he's quite equipped for that. He's really fragile. He can't deal with company or the outside world, so far as I know. I guess he just sits there counting his money."

Back in February, both Roger and Brian had talked about the scrapped song. To Classic Rock, Roger spilled, "We did record a song which we haven't actually finished. I can't remember what it's called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it."

Offering his side of the story, Brian at the time explained, "It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend. It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it." He added, "We couldn't get there."