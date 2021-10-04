'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

Balenciaga TV

The cartoon creators team up with the fashion house bosses to deliver a special 10-minute episode which also featured Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Justin Bieber have been turned into animated "The Simpsons" characters for this year's Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The cartoon creators teamed up with the fashion house bosses to deliver a special 10-minute episode of "The Simpsons", which also featured Vogue boss Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West and show favorites Homer and Marge Simpson wearing Balenciaga.

In the episode, which pokes fun at the pretentious French fashion elite, Balleciaga bosses invite "The Simpsons" characters to model their wares at Paris Fashion Week after learning Marge Simpson is a superfan.

In one scene, Homer hits the runway, as Wintour, Kim, Kanye and Bieber watch him from the front row.

Kim, who is a big Balenciaga fan, got such a kick out of being immortalized as a Simpsons cartoon she shared a still from the episode to her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Back in September, executive producer Matt Selman talked about the animated series' season 33 premiere, "Star of the Backstage", that presented Homer and Marge as teenagers in 2000 and saw Marge stage a revival of her high school musical, "Y2K: The Millennium Bug".

About the series's ever-changing timeline canon, Selman told Variety, "I hope this episode makes the fans who canonized Homer and Marge being in their teens in the '90s angry, the way like generation before that, that people that were angry that Homer and Marge were teens in the '80s."

The 50-year-old writer/producer went on to add, "They've been teens in every decade, and everyone's angry that we've rewritten it."