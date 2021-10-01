'Drag Race' Star Michelle Visage Doesn't Regret Breast Implant Removal

Instagram Celebrity

The judge of RuPaul's reality TV show insists she doesn't miss her breast implants after having them removed in a 2019 surgery because of health problems.

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Rupaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage had her breast implants removed in 2019 after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Visage dropped by Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show on Wednesday (29Sep21) and chatted about her decision to have the implants removed after 20 years.

"I was diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which is an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid. It happened pretty soon after my first set of implants. And so my journey started there," she said.

"I would have flare-ups, where I would gain a ton of weight. My body would bloat up and down. And I would go to my doctors and I'd say, 'If this is an autoimmune issue, and my body's attacking an invader, and just happens to be attacking my thyroid, the only invader are these two blobs of silicon in my body. So why wouldn't I take them out?' "

Michelle was aghast when one doctor said, "Just don't take 'em out yet, because we wanna make sure it's not something else."

"What else could it be? I've done every test! You can't imagine what I have done. After 20-plus years of chasing my health constantly, continuously, things getting worse, and I couldn't understand why. That was my last step. And to be honest, I was over them anyway," she told Jada.

Although her family feared her career would suffer without an hour-glass figure, she doesn't regret taking them out.

"My daughter said, when I told the family I was gonna take 'em out, she's like, 'Well, there goes your career.' "

The DJ and singer added, "My breasts were always part of the fun... (but) I was so ready and honestly, I don't regret a thing."

The TV judge now wears padded bras and loves her natural look. "I wish I loved it at 17 and 18 and 19. I wish to God I did. You know?" she said. "And both my daughters, I try to instill in them how perfect they are."