 
 

Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Facing Jail Sentence After Pleading Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

Celebrity

Klete's attorney Edward MacMahon claims that the athlete is 'embarrassed by what he did that day and wants to make amends to the court and to the American people.'

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Klete Keller is about to spend his time in prison. After pleading guilty in the Capitol riot case, the former Olympic gold medalist is facing a jail sentence.

On Wednesday, September 29, the 39-year-old entered a guilty plea for obstructing an official proceeding, a felony charge that carries an estimated sentence of 21 to 27 months. In return, prosecutors agreed to drop another felony charge and five misdemeanor counts against him.

Klete's attorney Edward MacMahon claimed that his client is "trying to make amends for the terrible decision he made on January 6." The lawyer added, "He's embarrassed by what he did that day and wants to make amends to the court and to the American people."

Klete was identified by several former teammates and coaches after they saw a video showing him inside the Capitol. He's easy to be recognized due to his towering size. In the clip, he was seen wearing a U.S. Olympic jacket that had "USA" printed across the back and down the sleeves.

After Klete was arrested, USA Swimming expressed its condemnation. "Mr. Keller's actions in no way represent the values or mission of USA Swimming. And while once a swimmer at the highest levels of our sport - representing the country and democracy he so willfully attacked - Mr. Keller has not been a member of this organization since 2008," the organization stated.

The pro-swimmer was then slapped with seven charges in February. According to court documents obtained by NBC 4, the charges included, knowingly and unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted area, interfering with official government business, engaging in disorderly conduct to disrupt a session of Congress and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Klete participated in three Summer Olympics games from 2000, 2004 and 2008. During his career, he won five Olympic medals, including two gold medals as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team.

