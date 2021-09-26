Sean Maguire Debuts Baby Girl After Welcoming Third Child

WENN Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Once Upon a Time' actor as he has officially become a father of three after welcoming a new addition to his growing family with wife Tanya.

AceShowbiz - Actor Sean Maguire is a father of three after his wife Tanya gave birth to their first daughter.

The "Once Upon a Time" star shared news of the new arrival earlier this month (Sep21) before revealing the baby's name and gender in another post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of himself with Amelie Rose and sons Flynn, six, and Leo, three, Sean wrote, "Feeling very grateful to my incredible wife Tanya for bringing our beautiful daughter Amelie Rose into the world. The boys & I couldn't be more in love with her. Our family is complete."

The family announced the gender of the baby in April. "We couldn't be happier. The boys have no idea what's in store! #daddysgirl," he wrote while referring to his two sons.

The baby came two months after the couple celebrated son Flynn's birthday. The family marked the big day at amusement park. "Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages everyone. We're having a great day. Love Flynn," dad Sean posted a picture with the birthday boy who wore a face mask.

The proud father previously talked about parenthood. "The first thing I think about when we talk about parenting is the environment. Climate change is a real thing," he said. "Being a parent is providing a safe future for our children and regardless of what your politics are, climate change is not up for negotiation. It's a real thing … So, parenthood has made me feel more responsibility for that."