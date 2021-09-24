 
 

Jason Derulo Calls it Quits With Baby Mama, Hopes Split Will Make Them Better Parents for Son

The 'Watcha Say' hitmaker has announced breakup with girlfriend Jena Frumes, insisting that taking a break from their relationship will allow them to be 'the best parents' for their child.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Derulo has split from his partner, Jena Frumes.

The singer, who turned 32 on Tuesday (21Sep21), has announced the news on Twitter, calling his now-ex "an amazing mother."

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Jason writes. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time."

The split comes shortly after Jena wished the "Talk Dirty" singer a happy birthday on her Instagram, writing, "Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share."

"You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever."

The couple welcomed a child, a baby boy, in May (21).

Derulo began dating Frumes shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020 after meeting at a gym.

The singer previously opened up on his struggle as a first-time dad.

"The biggest challenge definitely is the waking up," he told People magazine. "Sometimes I wake up with one eye and I'm like, I don't know how she's doing it. Jena's been a superhero in all of this, so I've been very, very lucky. She's really incredible with him, and she is definitely the ringleader in all of this. My hat goes out to her."

