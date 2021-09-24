Paris Hilton Stressed Out by Wedding Planning

Instagram Celebrity

The Hilton heiress admits she struggles with the pressure of planning her dream nuptials with Carter Reum, which will be filmed for her new reality TV show.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is really stressed out about planning her dream wedding to fiance Carter Reum.

The "Cooking With Paris" star is preparing to tie the knot with her venture capitalist guy, and is finding the details overwhelming.

"It's been the most exciting and romantic time in my life - I just can't wait for the wedding. (But) it's stressful planning it," she told Extra on Wednesday (22Sep21).

Her mum, Kathy Hilton, reassured her, meanwhile, explaining, "I had a three-and-a-half-hour meeting yesterday, and I want you to know there is nothing to worry about."

She told the outlet Paris is "very easy-breezy" and joked the one making things difficult is "the groom."

Paris defended Carter, saying, he is "just very organised, very responsible."

And the heiress wasn't too pleased when Kathy began sharing details about the pair's wedding plans, revealing, "I'm doing it (wedding planning), he's doing his party, then they have the carnival...," before Paris cut her off with an exasperated, "Mum!"

The wedding will be documented in Peacock series "Paris in Love" and the "Stars are Blind" hitmaker is thrilled she'll have a lasting record of her memories from the big day and her preparations.

She said, "I'm going to have the most incredible wedding video, because we have all the memories leading up to it."

Last month, the former "Simple Life" stand-out told U.S. late night presenter Jimmy Fallon she'll be wearing as many as 10 wedding dresses on the day because she loves outfit changes.

When the TV host asked if Reum was planning multiple outfits too, Hilton admitted, "He's not as high-maintenance as I am."