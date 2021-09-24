 
 

Mick Jagger Calls Late Bandmate Charlie Watts a Rock That Held Rolling Stones Together

Mick Jagger Calls Late Bandmate Charlie Watts a Rock That Held Rolling Stones Together
Instagram
Celebrity

The frontman of the 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' band describe the death of their drummer a 'huge loss' because the group had always relied on him.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones will struggle on tour without "rock" Charlie Watts, according to frontman Mick Jagger.

The singer has given his first proper interview following the death of his longtime bandmate to Rolling Stone magazine, and admits the drummer's passing is a "huge loss."

"The thing about Charlie was that he was always there, always played beautifully and was always willing to discuss what to do about it - how he could make it better," Mick says. "He held the band together for so long, musically, because he was the rock the rest of it was built around..."

"The thing he brought was this beautiful sense of swing and swerve that most bands wish they could have. We had some really nice conversations in the last couple of years about how all this happened with the band. It's a huge loss to us all. It's very, very hard."

Bandmate Keith Richards agrees, telling the publication, "A most vital part of being in this band was that Charlie Watts was my bed. I could lay on there, and I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I'd wake up and it'd still be rocking. It was something I've had since I was 19. I never doubted it. I never even thought about it."

  See also...

The Stones will rock on with drummer Steve Jordan, who was announced as Watts' replacement in early August (21), weeks before his death.

A member of Richards' band the X-Pensive Winos, Jagger is convinced he'll be a great fit. "He's very respectful of Charlie," the singer adds. "He played with Keith before we started the rehearsals, and then he did homework, listening to the tunes. When we talk about what Charlie did on this one, we listen to the original record, and then we listen to the live versions."

"There's certain licks that we want to do, that Charlie did. There's certain drum licks that one doesn't think about, but they're part of the tune in a way that a bass part or a guitar part is part of the tune."

Richards adds, "Steve brings with him a lot of knowledge about the Stones. He'll say, 'No, Charlie plays like this.' Steve is so meticulous, so aware of the seat he's sitting in. Steve said this to me: 'Charlie played the drums. He didn't hit them!' "

Mick and Keith are preparing for their first tour without Watts in almost 60 years when they hit the road in Missouri at the weekend (26Sep21). They paid tribute to Watts and toasted their later drummer during a warm-up show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Monday night (20Sep21).

You can share this post!

Sarah Jessica Parker 'Not Ready' to Pen Tribute After Willie Garson's Death

Jason Derulo Calls it Quits With Baby Mama, Hopes Split Will Make Them Better Parents for Son
Related Posts
Mick Jagger's Son Gabriel Quietly Weds Swiss Socialite Anouk Winzenried

Mick Jagger's Son Gabriel Quietly Weds Swiss Socialite Anouk Winzenried

Mick Jagger's Ghostwriter Confesses to Having 'Awful Experience' Trying to Write Rocker's Memoir

Mick Jagger's Ghostwriter Confesses to Having 'Awful Experience' Trying to Write Rocker's Memoir

Mick Jagger Auctions Off Late Designer Ex L'Wren Scott's Dresses

Mick Jagger Auctions Off Late Designer Ex L'Wren Scott's Dresses

Mick Jagger Blames 'Dull and Upsetting' Process of Writing on Decision to Abandon Memoir

Mick Jagger Blames 'Dull and Upsetting' Process of Writing on Decision to Abandon Memoir

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage

Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley