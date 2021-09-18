Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The star, which was awarded to the former president for his success on 'The Apprentice', has been vandalized and even destroyed multiple times by his critics.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced yet again. The former president's star, which has been vandalized multiple times, was recently covered with dog excrement.

TMZ reported that someone dropped the load on Thursday, September 16. The unknown individual, however, will not be prosecuted for his/her act because what he/she did was not considered vandalism.

According to California law, someone can be prosecuted for vandalism if they "deface with graffiti or other inscribed material." They can also be taken to court if they damage or destroy someone else's property.

The father of Ivanka Trump was awarded the Walk of Fame star in 2007 to celebrate his success on his reality TV show, "The Apprentice". However, he got it vandalized several times before the 2016 election until he became president.

In September that year, Trump's name was crossed out and replaced by graffiti. Just a month later, it was damaged by a sledgehammer. It was also covered with protest stickers in January 2017, shortly before his inauguration.

In May 2017, a golden toilet with the words "Take a Trump" was placed next to the star. Later in June, some gay-pride stickers were put on top of it during the Los Angeles Pride Festival.

Even worse, someone destroyed Trump's star with a pickaxe in July 2018. The individual, who was 25 years old at that time, was then arrested after he surrendered to Beverly Hills Police Department for the vandalism.

In the same month, comedian George Lopez pretended to urinate on Trump's star with the help of a water bottle. Lopez himself has been vocal about his criticisms of the former commander-in-chief.

The former "Lopez Tonight" host even joked about killing the Republican for Iran back in January 2020. His joke, however, backfired because some right-wing pundits came to attack him on Twitter.