 
 

Jurnee Smollett Credits Late Michael K. Williams for Changing Her Life in Emotional Tribute

Jurnee Smollett Credits Late Michael K. Williams for Changing Her Life in Emotional Tribute
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Mourning the lost of her 'beautiful' co-star on the day of his funeral, the 'Lovecraft Country' actress confesses how her grief started with denial over his passing.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jurnee Smollett has shared an emotional tribute to her late "Lovecraft Country" co-star Michael K. Williams, calling him a "beautiful man" who changed her life.

"The Wire" standout died on September 6 and on Wednesday, the day of his funeral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Jurnee paid tribute to the beloved actor with a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white image of Williams and several snaps of him with her and "Lovecraft" co-star Jonathan Majors on the set, she wrote, "My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it... s**tty part about grief - it goes in stages. For me, it started w/ [with] denial."

She shared her heartbreaking reaction to hearing the terrible news. "When (my brother) @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went 'hell naw that's not true, let me call Michael.' And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he's gone."

  See also...

Michael received his fifth primetime Emmy nomination for his work on the series and was due to be in Los Angeles this week to attend the big award show on Sunday, September 19 with his "Lovecraft Country" castmates.

"We were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. I still can't make sense of it. Perhaps it's selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it..."

"I take comfort in knowing that you're finally free, somewhere dancing, being mighty, showing the angels how to really get it," she concluded her message. "Btw [by the way] - You still owe me that dance...& our [NBA team] Bulls Jerseys. I love you."

You can share this post!

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Kristin Chenoweth Treats Broadway Fans to a Surprise at 'Wicked' Re-Opening
Related Posts
'Birds of Prey' Actress Jurnee Smollett Divorcing Husband of Nearly a Decade, Josiah Bell

'Birds of Prey' Actress Jurnee Smollett Divorcing Husband of Nearly a Decade, Josiah Bell

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Doja Cat's 'Worm' Outfit at 2021 MTV VMAs Becomes Twitter Meme

Doja Cat's 'Worm' Outfit at 2021 MTV VMAs Becomes Twitter Meme

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Gabrielle Union Remembers Having Epic Dance Battle With Bruno Mars

Gabrielle Union Remembers Having Epic Dance Battle With Bruno Mars