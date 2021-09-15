Michael Buble Calls Off Texas Concert Due to Inadequate Covid Protocols at Venue

Instagram Music

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker has 'no other choice' but to scrap his upcoming concert in Austin, Texas because of inadequate health protocols put at the venue.

AceShowbiz - Michael Buble has cancelled his upcoming Texas gig due to COVID-19 safety fears.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" hitmaker has insisted he had "no other choice" but to pull out of his planned performance at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on 20 September (21), because the protocols put in place at the venue are not adequate enough.

In a statement issued to his social media pages, the singer wrote, "I had to cancel my 20th September show in Austin, Texas. I am really sorry because I have always loved performing there."

"My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger."

"Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and heart wouldn't allow it."

In their own statement, venue officials wrote, "Though the University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Buble requested."

"Therefore, the artist has decided to cancel his Austin date."

Michael, who was forced to reschedule his North American tour last year, previously encouraged his fans to stay home as much as possible to help "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus.

Because of his tour, Michael Buble who turned 46 on September 9 couldn't celebrate the big day with his wife and children. "Even though I'm not spending my birthday with Lu and our kiddos, I do get to spend it on stage with my extended family and all of you! #Silverlining," he wrote on Instagram.