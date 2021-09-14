 
 

Kacey Musgraves Faced Pain of Divorce With Guided Magic Mushrooms Trip

Kacey Musgraves Faced Pain of Divorce With Guided Magic Mushrooms Trip
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Dishing on her experience with the special 'plant therapy,' the 'Rainbow' singer credits it for playing a 'big part' in the creation of her new album, 'Star-Crossed'.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Kacey Musgraves took magic mushrooms to help her face the "pain" of her divorce from Ruston Kelly.

The "Rainbow" singer was keen to "transform [her] trauma and pain into something else" and embarked on the special "plant therapy", which has been shown to help tackle depression and anxiety, taking the hallucinogenics under medical supervision.

"I did it with a doctor friend here and her husband. It's called plant therapy," she told Guardian Weekend magazine on September 11.

"Basically, some neuroscientists [from Baltimore, Maryland's famed Johns Hopkins University] have created a playlist that's music... put together to guide you, in that state of mind, through different emotions, feeling memories, whatever."

"We have these neural pathways that we have worn into our brain, kind of like trails in the forest, and what these plants do is basically dump six feet of snow on those pathways and allow you to form new neural connections, to change your brain, change your habits."

  See also...

"Through the experience, I was blindfolded, and on a comfortable couch with a soft blanket, this music was playing and all the things I was seeing were in my mind's eye. The music was painting this whole story, pulling from childhood memories, experiences, thoughts."

"I was feeling every pluck of a string in my body, senses start to mix, you feel colors... it's so hard to explain."

Kacey admitted the experience was a "big part" of creating her new album, "Star-Crossed", which was released on September 10.

"The day after, you're encouraged to journal and re-listen to the playlist, triggering some of the emotions that you felt then," she continued.

"So that's what I was doing the day after, when the word 'Star-Crossed' popped into my mind as a title, and the concept of a modern tragedy, the acts: the exposition, the climax and the downfall, then the resolution."

You can share this post!

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs
Related Posts
Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Takes Inspirations From Greek Tragedy for New Album Amid Divorce

Kacey Musgraves Takes Inspirations From Greek Tragedy for New Album Amid Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and New Beau Cole Schafer Confirm Romance With PDA-Packed Instagram Photo

Kacey Musgraves and New Beau Cole Schafer Confirm Romance With PDA-Packed Instagram Photo

Kacey Musgraves Recalls Feeling Lonely and Broken Before Calling Off Marriage to Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves Recalls Feeling Lonely and Broken Before Calling Off Marriage to Ruston Kelly

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs