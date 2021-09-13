 
 

Drew Barrymore Reasons Why She Will Never Lie to Her Children About Drug and Alcohol Abuse

While stressing that she has no regrets for her past actions, the host of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' explains why she also has no advice for her younger self.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore "will never lie" to her children about her past. The 46-year-old actress has been open about the battles with drug and alcohol abuse she faced, after being thrust into the spotlight as a child when she starred in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in 1982.

And Drew has insisted she won't hold back on telling her two daughters - Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven - about her previous experiences, because she thinks it's important they see how much she has "grown."

She said, "I will never lie to my daughters, and I think it will give me ammunition to say, 'This is why I am this way.' I have come full circle to say being classy, treating people with kindness, trying to embrace who we really are and grow every single day, those are the life lessons I've really come to value."

Drew - who shares her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman - also quips she has no advice for her younger self, because she knows she "wouldn't have listened" back then.

And "The Drew Barrymore Show" host has no regrets for her past actions either, because they led her to where she is today.

"Well, first of all, she wouldn't have listened to any advice I gave her," she shared, joking about herself as a headstrong young star on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm really happy to have those free moments, so I would encourage her to be herself. I've been utterly me for better or for worse, so I would just say keep being you."

"I think I'm relieved that I haven't stayed in the same place. I've grown a lot and I've worked really hard on myself. My 20-year-old self, I'm like, 'I totally embrace you,' and my 46-year-old self is who I want to be right now. I don't have one regret. I've just loved every minute that led me to this point."

