Doja Cat Is Modern Sandy Olsson in New 'Grease'-Inspired Commercial for Pepsi

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has starred in a new commercial for Pepsi. In a nearly two-minute campaign inspired by "Grease", the "Need to Know" singer perfectly channels Olivia Newton-John's character, Sandy Olsson.

In the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip, Doja sings the 1978 movie's classic track "You're the One That I Want" once she meets her own John Travolta's Danny at Rydell High School. As the video transitions, it turns out she's chasing an ice-cold can of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.

For the ad, Doja first wears a blue floral chiffon dress with a strand of pearls and a pink scarf tied around her neck. She then transforms into "bad" Sandy as she switches to a black leather jacket and pants.

On why she wants to star in the ad, the 25-year-old singer/femcee told Billboard, "I just remember seeing that Sandy as a kid and that just basically defining my existence, so in that moment, I was like, 'I need to be here [doing the commercial].' " She added, "I love that movie so much."

Doja also divulged that she contributed to the modernized version of "You're the One That I Want". She explained, "There were some tweaks needed for the production and that all came out amazing... I was also working with a very, very close friend of mine for the song’s production, so I’m really happy and proud of it. It was fun laying all the harmonies and all of those came out really nicely."

When speaking to PEOPLE, Doja says she's happy with the final result of the ad. "It was very interesting. I saw it in my mind while we were in glam. We were getting the hair, and makeup and the outfits," she told the outlet. "When I saw the actual rough cut of everything, it was exactly how my mind envisioned it, and I am so, so happy about how it came out."