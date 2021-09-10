 
 

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unleashes First Trippy and Action-Packed Full Trailer

Keanu Reeves' Neo is back in the Matrix again as he seeks the truth and questions his reality in the official trailer that was first released offline at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first official trailer of "The Matrix Resurrections" is finally released online. After debuted at a CinemaCon presentation from Warner Bros. Pictures last August, the video made its way out on the Internet on Thursday, September 9 as promised before.

The trailer opens with Neo (Keanu Reeves) as his pre-awoken Thomas Anderson persona meeting his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. He questions his reality, asking, "Am I crazy?" Harris' character replies, "We don't use that word in here."

Set to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the trailer sees Neo taking a blue pill and dropping more blue pills into the sink, before he meets Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character, presumed to be young Morpheus, who offers him a red pill. "Time to fly," the Morpheus-like character says.

There's also a glimpse of Neo seeing a reflection of his old self in the mirror and him meeting Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), though they don't seem to remember each other. Meanwhile, a new character tells Neo to follow her if he wants to know the truth.

What follows next are a bunch of action scenes, with Neo and Abdul-Mateen II's character duelling in a dojo, and Neo and Trinity teaming up on various occasions, including running away on a motorcycle and jumping off the roof together.

The video ends with another new character, played by Jonathan Groff, saying, "After all these years, to be going back to where it all started... back to the Matrix."

"The Matrix Resurrections" is written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. It also brings back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Meanwhile, Jessica Henwick, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman and Christina Ricci are added to the cast in undisclosed roles.

The fourth installment in the sci-fi action film franchise is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on December 22 in the United States.

