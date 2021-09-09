Miley Cyrus Thinks She 'Would Die' If She Doesn't Have Partner After Liam Hemsworth Split

Instagram Celebrity

When performing at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, the 'Party in the U.S.A.' hitmaker reveals that music helps her to 'rebuild' her life after splitting from her ex-husband.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has candidly opened up how she felt after calling it quits with Liam Hemsworth. When performing at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, the "Hannah Montana: The Movie" star told the crowd that she once thought she "would die" without a partner.

"I had a theory I would die if I didn't have a partner. If I didn't have someone to kiss me every single night," the Grammy-winning artist told her fans at the California music festival on September 4 before performing a cover of Janis Joplin's "Maybe." She then shared how music helped her during her hard days, "But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that's music [which] is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time."

Miley elaborated further, "I'm just so fortunate to call myself a musician and I never want that to be removed from my life because it's what fuels me." The "Party in the U.S.A." singer went on to thank her supportive fans, "I want to thank you guys for giving me this platform to do what I love for the people that I love, which are all of you."

Elsewhere in her powerful speech, Miley revealed that she had to completely "rebuild" her life after the Malibu home she shared with Liam was destroyed in the California wildfires in December 2018. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker also admitted that she's finally "starting to find" her "stability now."

Miley later told the crowd that she wanted "everyone to be patient." She went on to point out that "nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of f***ing effort and resilience [to] rebuild a stable foundation."

Miley then said that Janis' track "Maybe" "relates to the changes that [she has] been experiencing in [her] life and the things that [she has] lost have come back in what [she] never knew [she] wanted or needed to gain." The singer, who came out as pansexual in 2015, further stated, "Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire and completely rebuild."