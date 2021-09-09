Jennifer Aniston Proudly Launches Vegan Hair Care Line With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

Days after teasing 'something's coming,' the former 'Friends' star introduces Lolavie, the first item from her new beauty brand, and praises her team for their hard work.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has properly launched her new vegan beauty business after teasing the line earlier this month (September 2021).

The former "Friends" star previously shared a photo of her luscious locks from behind, captioning it "something's coming," and on Wednesday, September 8, the "excited" businesswoman shared the first item from the line, named Lolavie, which will be available for purchase.

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," she wrote on Instagram. "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you," she added, alongside a clip of herself chatting to models and team members.

"So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line - and we're really proud to say it's been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff... we're paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan... and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

The 52-year-old rounded off her announcement by stating, "Our very first product releases today, but there's so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!"

She's focusing on her famous locks for her very first product - a $25 (£18) Glossing Detangler that claims to deal with knots, protect hair, and boost its shine.

She told People the brand had been germinating for a "long time" and her pals have been busy testing her products. "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she smiled.