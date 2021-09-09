 
 

Jennifer Aniston Proudly Launches Vegan Hair Care Line With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Jennifer Aniston Proudly Launches Vegan Hair Care Line With Behind-the-Scenes Photos
WENN/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

Days after teasing 'something's coming,' the former 'Friends' star introduces Lolavie, the first item from her new beauty brand, and praises her team for their hard work.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has properly launched her new vegan beauty business after teasing the line earlier this month (September 2021).

The former "Friends" star previously shared a photo of her luscious locks from behind, captioning it "something's coming," and on Wednesday, September 8, the "excited" businesswoman shared the first item from the line, named Lolavie, which will be available for purchase.

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," she wrote on Instagram. "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you," she added, alongside a clip of herself chatting to models and team members.

"So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line - and we're really proud to say it's been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff... we're paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan... and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

  See also...

The 52-year-old rounded off her announcement by stating, "Our very first product releases today, but there's so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!"

She's focusing on her famous locks for her very first product - a $25 (£18) Glossing Detangler that claims to deal with knots, protect hair, and boost its shine.

She told People the brand had been germinating for a "long time" and her pals have been busy testing her products. "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she smiled.

You can share this post!

Benedict Cumberbatch Deems Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit 'a Bit of a Mess'

Oscar De La Hoya Released From Hospital After Being Hit 'Really Hard' by COVID-19
Related Posts
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer NOT Dating

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer NOT Dating

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating, Growing Closer After 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating, Growing Closer After 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo

Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo

Jennifer Aniston Called Out by Fellow Actresses for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends

Jennifer Aniston Called Out by Fellow Actresses for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death