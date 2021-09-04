Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts

Music

Calling it quits after more than 50 years together, co-founder Phil Mogg claims that their final appearances throughout the summer and autumn will be 'very emotional.'

AceShowbiz - British rock veterans UFO will play their last ever show next year (2022). The "Doctor Doctor" hitmakers' final concert will take place on October 29, 2022, in Athens, Greece, after more than 50 years together.

UFO will also make several European appearances throughout the summer and autumn of 2022 - including concerts in Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic - before wrapping up for good.

"Following a number of tours around the globe and countless spectacular shows, British rock legend UFO will embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style," the band members write in a statement shared to Twitter on Friday, September 3.

They also promise "a number of real highlights," including a public rehearsal on June 20, 2022, at the Beatbox in Hanover, Germany, for which only 80 tickets will be available. The following day, they'll perform a private open-air concert for 300 people.

Singer Phil Mogg, who helped found the group, admits in the statement closing up shop after half a century will be bittersweet.

"After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides," he shares.

The band members celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019 with the "Last Orders" tour.

Sadly, guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist Paul Raymond died in April 2019, following the first leg of the tour. Neil Carter, who previously served as Raymond's replacement from 1980 to 1983, filled in for the late musician.

UFO are credited with influencing a number of heavy metal rock groups, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Def Leppard.