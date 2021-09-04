Sarah Michelle Gellar Bans Children From Using Social Media

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing two kids with Freddie Prinze Jr., the former star of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' admits that she and he husband of 19 years might revisit the rules down the road.

Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s children are banned from using social media. The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and her husband of 19 years have decided letting kids Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 9, loose on Twitter or Instagram will bring too much "responsibility."

"They're not allowed at this point. That is a huge responsibility," Gellar tells Us Weekly. "My son doesn't care. My daughter is definitely curious, but we've explained that these are our rules and different families have different rules."

But the "Scooby-Doo" co-stars expect to revisit those rules down the road. "One day, I'll have to cross that bridge," she adds. "I've told [Charlotte] it will have to be a public account because you have to be held accountable. I think that's my biggest issue with social media is the lack of accountability..."

"You have to be OK with what you're putting out there and be able to stand behind that. I just don't think they're at an age where they can really comprehend that."

Sarah previously admitted cell phones are banned at the family dinner table. "Some people say our expectations are a little higher than most, but I think [our children] know what the rules are," she noted.

"We have [dinner together] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together," she told Us Weekly last year (2020).

When discussing about her children, Sarah explained why she is still anxious about their return to school amid the pandemic. "My daughter started middle school, so there's a little bit of that unknown factor. But they're very happy to see their friends and be out of learning in the house. Everybody did the best we could, but that was an incredibly difficult situation," she said.