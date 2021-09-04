 
 

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'
WENN
Music

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker stirs up controversy as he samples R. Kelly and credits the incarcerated musician as one of the songwriters on his new studio album.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake is courting controversy by crediting shamed rapper R. Kelly on his new album "Certified Lover Boy", and the Beatles have a surprise name check too.

The rapper's new album dropped on Friday (03Sep21) and the Canadian has sampled the Beatles' 1965 song "Michelle" on track "Champagne Party".

Late rapper Notorious B.I.G. and Right Said Fred also score mentions - with Drake using the Brits' "I'm Too Sexy" hit on his seventh album track, "Way 2 Sexy" - as does R. Kelly, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

According to WhoSampled, Drake's stripper-celebrating track "TSU" uses the same musical intro as Kelly’s 1998 single "Half on a Baby".

Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track as are Christopher Cross, Timbaland, and Justin Timberlake, due to the sampling of NSYNC's version of Cross' 1979 hit "Sailing".

  See also...

A rep for Drake declined to comment to Rolling Stone about the sample. However, the credit was confirmed by multiple streaming services, Rolling Stone reports.

While the "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker's music has frequently been sampled over the years, this is its most high-profile usage since he was indicted on several charges of sex trafficking. Kelly is currently on trial in New York and is also facing both a federal trial and state charges in his native Chicago, Illinois.

According to Rolling Stone, "TSU" was written in 2018 - before the damning TV documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" aired and charges were filed against the "Sex Me" star.

Drake's decision to retain the "Half on a Baby" sample has drawn criticism on social media, but despite the controversy, "Certified Lover Boy" quickly rose to the top at iTunes overnight, bumping rival Kanye West's "Donda".

Kanye similarly shocked fans by crediting rocker Marilyn Manson - who's also been accused of sexual assault - and DaBaby - the rapper who faced backlash over his anti-LGBT comments earlier this year - on "Donda" tracks.

You can share this post!

Miles Teller's Movie Allegedly Halted After Unvaccinated Star Contracts Covid

Jessica Chastain, Emily Mortimer and More Remember Richard E. Grant's Wife Following Her Death
Related Posts
Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Drake Dubbed as Huge Blessing by Superfan for Wheelchair Accessible Van Gift

Drake Dubbed as Huge Blessing by Superfan for Wheelchair Accessible Van Gift

Most Read
Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him
Music

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Diane Warren Disses Singers for Having Multiple Writers for a Single Song

Diane Warren Disses Singers for Having Multiple Writers for a Single Song

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party