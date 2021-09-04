 
 

Miles Teller's Movie Allegedly Halted After Unvaccinated Star Contracts Covid

Miles Teller's Movie Allegedly Halted After Unvaccinated Star Contracts Covid
WENN
Movie

Rumor has it, the 'Whiplash' star has brought production on his new film 'The Offer' to a halt after the actor, who allegedly refused to get vaccinated, was diagnosed with Covid.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Miles Teller reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in July (21), prompting film bosses to shut down production on his film "The Offer".

Sources suggest Teller was not vaccinated and the movie, about the making of "The Godfather", was shuttered.

A studio spokesperson had confirmed production on the film was shut down on 29 July (21) after a production member tested positive for the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production... We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely," a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios told Deadline at the time.

That COVID positive is now reported to be "Whiplash" star Teller, who allegedly refused both a COVID test and the vaccine, a "senior industry source" told the Daily Mail.

  See also...

"Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test," the source told DailyMail.com. "Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

COVID tests have become standard protocols for most movie and TV productions during the pandemic.

The star's publicist, Lauren Hozempa, told DailyMail.com, "Your facts are incorrect," but did not elaborate.

Miles took over the lead role of Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy from scandal-ridden Armie Hammer, who bowed out of "The Offer" after his bizarre posts about cannibalism surfaced and he was accused of sexual assault.

The movie about the making of the Francis Ford Coppola classic co-stars Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, and Dan Fogler.

You can share this post!

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Part Ways After 3 Years of Marriage

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'
Related Posts
Armie Hammer Replaced by Miles Teller in 'The Offer'

Armie Hammer Replaced by Miles Teller in 'The Offer'

Dexter Fletcher Tapped to Direct 'The Godfather' Series

Dexter Fletcher Tapped to Direct 'The Godfather' Series

Armie Hammer Steps Down From 'The Godfather' Series Amid DM Scandal

Armie Hammer Steps Down From 'The Godfather' Series Amid DM Scandal

'The Godfather'-Inspired Series Developed at Streaming Service

'The Godfather'-Inspired Series Developed at Streaming Service

Most Read
Tom Cruise Insisted on Bringing Back Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun' Sequel Despite Cancer Battle
Movie

Tom Cruise Insisted on Bringing Back Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun' Sequel Despite Cancer Battle

Paul Schrader Banned From Social Media Ahead of Venice Film Festival for This Very Reason

Paul Schrader Banned From Social Media Ahead of Venice Film Festival for This Very Reason

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

Thandie Newton Calls Superhero Movies 'Boring' as She Rejected Role in Comic Book Film

Thandie Newton Calls Superhero Movies 'Boring' as She Rejected Role in Comic Book Film

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Dates Pushed Back Amid Delta Variant Surge

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Dates Pushed Back Amid Delta Variant Surge

Amy Winehouse's Father Blasts New Movie About Late Star

Amy Winehouse's Father Blasts New Movie About Late Star

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Whitney Houston Biopic Finds New Director After Original Helmer Quits

Whitney Houston Biopic Finds New Director After Original Helmer Quits

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver Cast for New Thriller 'Master Gardener'

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver Cast for New Thriller 'Master Gardener'