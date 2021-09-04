Miles Teller's Movie Allegedly Halted After Unvaccinated Star Contracts Covid

WENN Movie

Rumor has it, the 'Whiplash' star has brought production on his new film 'The Offer' to a halt after the actor, who allegedly refused to get vaccinated, was diagnosed with Covid.

AceShowbiz - Actor Miles Teller reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in July (21), prompting film bosses to shut down production on his film "The Offer".

Sources suggest Teller was not vaccinated and the movie, about the making of "The Godfather", was shuttered.

A studio spokesperson had confirmed production on the film was shut down on 29 July (21) after a production member tested positive for the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production... We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely," a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios told Deadline at the time.

That COVID positive is now reported to be "Whiplash" star Teller, who allegedly refused both a COVID test and the vaccine, a "senior industry source" told the Daily Mail.

"Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test," the source told DailyMail.com. "Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

COVID tests have become standard protocols for most movie and TV productions during the pandemic.

The star's publicist, Lauren Hozempa, told DailyMail.com, "Your facts are incorrect," but did not elaborate.

Miles took over the lead role of Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy from scandal-ridden Armie Hammer, who bowed out of "The Offer" after his bizarre posts about cannibalism surfaced and he was accused of sexual assault.

The movie about the making of the Francis Ford Coppola classic co-stars Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, and Dan Fogler.