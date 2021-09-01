 
 

Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Two months after she quietly announced her Kylie Baby brand, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares a peek at a bold orange bikini and a multi-coloured one-shoulder set among others.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is releasing a bikini range for kids. The 24-year-old beauty mogul has revealed her upcoming Kylie Swim collection will include swimwear for little ones.

Sharing several pieces from the line, including a bold orange bikini, a pink and red all-in-one swimsuit, and a multi-coloured one-shoulder set, Kylie simply captioned a clip on her Instagram Story, "Baby swim!!!"

The teaser comes just two months after the businesswoman quietly announced her Kylie Baby brand.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her daughter Stormi, three, to announce her new business venture. Alongside the cute snap, she wrote on Instagram, "Bath time with @kyliebaby [sic]."

In other baby-related news, the reality star is reportedly expecting another child with her partner, Travis Scott (II), and a source told People magazine last week, "Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more."

"Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand. She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy," the source added. "She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited."

A separate source claimed that Kylie was initially planning to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala. The so-called insider added, "Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala."

About her relationship status with Travis, the informant stressed, "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together." Still, the source did note that her pregnancy "has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She's wanted a second child for forever."

