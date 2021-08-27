Lil Baby Called 'Hero' for Donating Bikes to Kids in Atlanta Weeks After Hosting Laptop Giveaway

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Drip Too Hard' rapper's latest donation arrives just weeks after he hosted a back-to-school drive where he gave away laptops, school supplies and new clothes.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby presses on with his philanthropic efforts. Having donated free bikes to kids in his hometown of Atlanta just weeks after hosting a laptop giveaway, the "Woah" spitter gained praises from social media users with some calling him a "hero."

A video that surfaced online saw a number of kids gathering in a park full of bicycles. In the footage, the rapper's Ferrari can be seen being parked on the grass.

Aside from blessing the kids with new bikes, Baby presented them with a refurbished basketball court. For the renovation, the hip-hop star joined forces with Foot Locker.

To show appreciation to Baby, the sportswear company shared on Instagram a picture of him sitting on the blue basketball court. In the caption of the Wednesday, August 25 post, the company wrote, "Baby puttin on for the city. We pulled up to the neighborhood with @lilbaby today. #HOMEGROWN."

The post has since been flooded with complimentary comments from fans. One in particular gushed, "Neighborhood Heroooo." Another echoed, "He is a Hood hero." A third added, "Such a good look. I love what you guys are doing for the city!"

Baby's charitable act came just weeks after he hosted a back-to-school drive in Atlanta where he gave away laptops, school supplies and new clothes. One of the kids who got one of the devices even thanked him in a video, saying, "I wanna say thank you to Lil Baby for giving me and my brother these laptops."

In June, Baby purchased an entire store of sneakers to give them away to his community. Explaining the motivation behind his act, he said on Instagram Story, "Buying shoes ain't what I mean by saving community or giving back!! That was some s**t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community, I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can't imagine the s**t I don't post."