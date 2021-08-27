 
 

Lil Baby Called 'Hero' for Donating Bikes to Kids in Atlanta Weeks After Hosting Laptop Giveaway

Lil Baby Called 'Hero' for Donating Bikes to Kids in Atlanta Weeks After Hosting Laptop Giveaway
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Drip Too Hard' rapper's latest donation arrives just weeks after he hosted a back-to-school drive where he gave away laptops, school supplies and new clothes.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby presses on with his philanthropic efforts. Having donated free bikes to kids in his hometown of Atlanta just weeks after hosting a laptop giveaway, the "Woah" spitter gained praises from social media users with some calling him a "hero."

A video that surfaced online saw a number of kids gathering in a park full of bicycles. In the footage, the rapper's Ferrari can be seen being parked on the grass.

Aside from blessing the kids with new bikes, Baby presented them with a refurbished basketball court. For the renovation, the hip-hop star joined forces with Foot Locker.

  See also...

To show appreciation to Baby, the sportswear company shared on Instagram a picture of him sitting on the blue basketball court. In the caption of the Wednesday, August 25 post, the company wrote, "Baby puttin on for the city. We pulled up to the neighborhood with @lilbaby today. #HOMEGROWN."

The post has since been flooded with complimentary comments from fans. One in particular gushed, "Neighborhood Heroooo." Another echoed, "He is a Hood hero." A third added, "Such a good look. I love what you guys are doing for the city!"

Baby's charitable act came just weeks after he hosted a back-to-school drive in Atlanta where he gave away laptops, school supplies and new clothes. One of the kids who got one of the devices even thanked him in a video, saying, "I wanna say thank you to Lil Baby for giving me and my brother these laptops."

In June, Baby purchased an entire store of sneakers to give them away to his community. Explaining the motivation behind his act, he said on Instagram Story, "Buying shoes ain't what I mean by saving community or giving back!! That was some s**t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community, I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can't imagine the s**t I don't post."

You can share this post!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Daughter Penelope Disick's New Fiery Red Hair

Kimora Lee Simmons Claims She's 'Authorized' to Use Ex Russell's Shares After Being Accused of Fraud
Related Posts
Lil Baby Donates Laptops and Clothes at His Back-to-School Drive in Atlanta

Lil Baby Donates Laptops and Clothes at His Back-to-School Drive in Atlanta

Lil Baby 'Starving' During Paris Arrest

Lil Baby 'Starving' During Paris Arrest

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges