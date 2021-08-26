Spike Lee Back in Editing Room Amid Backlash Over 9/11 Docuseries 'NYC Epicenters'

Instagram Movie

After media members expressed concerns about his inclusion of conspiracy theorists' view, the 'BlacKkKlansman' director announces that he is re-editing the final episode of the HBO show.

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spike Lee is re-editing the final episode of his "NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½" docuseries after being asked why he included the views of conspiracy theorists in the segment.

The episode has not yet aired, but media members who saw the original cut, including a The New York Times writer who interviewed the Oscar-winning director, had concerns about the dubious claims put forth by so-called "truthers."

While Lee told The New York Times he shares some of the same doubts as the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth -such as the idea that jet fuel alone was not enough to cause the collapse of the World Trade Center towers - he has decided to re-edit the episode. The group believes the Twin Towers were brought down via a controlled explosion, not the planes.

"I'm Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of 'NYC EPICENTERS 9/11-2021½.' I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT [sic]," Lee said in a statement sent to Variety by HBO bosses on Wednesday, August 25.

The eight-part docuseries, which premiered on U.S. cable network HBO on Sunday, August 22, features more than 200 interviews conducted by the "Do the Right Thing" filmmaker, with eyewitnesses to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, including first responders, politicians and journalists.

The docuseries also highlights the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, all through the lens of New York.

The re-edited two-hour final episode will air on September 11, 2021, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.