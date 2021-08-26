 
 

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

According to an announcement shared on the 'Bum Bum Tam Tam' rapper's Instagram page, the concert will take place at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami on Friday, September 3.

AceShowbiz - Future is helping the people of Haiti who have been devastated by a recent earthquake. More than a week after the deadly disaster, the "Bum Bum Tam Tam" rapper announced that he will host a benefit concert at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami.

The MC, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, August 25. He shared a short clip along with a message that read, "I would love for all my friend, family, music industry, fashion, and all other industries, and people as a whole to stand up for Haiti."

"I want to use my voice to do whatever I can to support Haiti during these tragic times and will be doing a benefit concert on September in Miami," the message continued. "For info & tickets visit oasismiami.tixr.com/haitibenefit."

No further information is available regarding how long the concert will be. It also remains unclear whether any other artists will be hitting the stage along with Future.

Future is not the only musician who offers help to the victims. Haitian-Amercian rapper Zoey Dollaz previously announced his own relief efforts. Encouraging his Instagram followers to donate some supplies, he wrote, "I NEED ALL MY FRIENDS , MY FANS MY SUPPORTERS IN ON THIS ONE WITH ME."

"I AM NOT SENDING THIS OUT , PERSONALLY PHYSICALLY ME AND MY TEAM AND PERSONAL FRIENDS ARE GOING TO HAITI OURSELVES AND DELIVERING THESE DONATIONS TO MY HAITIAN PPL IN NEED," he continued. "IM NOT IN NEED OF MONEY USE THE MONEY TO BUY THESE ITEMS LISTED."

Zoey then turned to Twitter to call out his peers who remained silent in the wake of the earthquake. "All these f**k a** rappers that's always using Zoes this and zoes that in their raps and I got Haitians in Miami this and that using Us to sound cool I don't see a single post from none of u F**k boys about Haiti but y'all be ready to use our lingos and act like we yall hittas," he argued.

