 
 

Kylie Jenner Explains Why Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus

WENN/Avalon
Amid rumors claiming that they are expecting baby No. 2, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's boyfriend spoils their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with a bright yellow vehicle.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) had a reason to surprise his 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with her very own school bus and Kylie Jenner knew why. While sharing the sweet moment on her social media platform, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" revealed her toddler's newfound obsession that inspired the rapper's idea.

On Tuesday, August 24, the 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story to share a series of snaps of Stormi looking excited with her new school bus from Travis. On the reason why suddenly the "Sicko Mode" rapper spoiled the toddler with the bright yellow vehicle, the reality star wrote over one photo, "All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her."

The pictures featured Stormi in a "Space Jam" T-shirt, cargo pants and a pair of Travis' collaboration with Air Jordan 1 x Fragment Design sneakers. In the images, the 3-year-old seemed happy to see and tour her very own school bus as she ran down the center aisle inside.

Kylie Jenner via IG Story

Kylie Jenner shared cute photos of Stormi with her school bus.

Kylie also turned to her Instagram feeds to post more photos of Stormi posing in the same outfit. The self-made billionaire captioned the images, "Favorite girl," adding a blue heart emoji.

  See also...

In the comment section of the post, many of her fans and followers complimented Stormi's stylish outfit. Among the commenters was Hailey Baldwin, who gushed, "Cooler than anyone I know." Social media star and her longtime pal Yris Palmer also adored the little girl's style as she left a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

The sighting came amid reports that Kylie and Travis are currently expecting their second child together. Of the pregnancy rumors, a source told E! News that Stormi "is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited." The insider continued, "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute." It was also reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder "always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

The so-called inside source added that Kylie's family members are all supportive of her. "Everyone in the family is so excited," the insider spilled. "They all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

As for Kylie and Travis, the pair allegedly "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family." The source further noted, "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom," the source said of the daughter of Kris Jenner. "To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like." However, neither Kylie nor Travis has commented on or confirmed the pregnancy rumors.

