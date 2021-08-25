 
 

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

To be presented off-Broadway by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, the stage production is based on the tragic true story of popular a cappella group Comedian Harmonists.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Barry Manilow's "We Love NYC" concert set may have been rained out, but the singer will be back in the Big Apple for his stage musical "Harmony" in 2022.

Manilow's set at Central Park was shut down on Saturday, August 21 due to the threat of lightning strikes, but there's no keeping a veteran performer like him down.

The stage musical, conceived by Manilow with book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, will play a seven-week run in New York City in the spring of 2022 - 25 years after it first premiered in California.

"Harmony" will be presented off-Broadway by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) in the Edmond J. Safra Hall Theater at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Previews start on March 23, 2022 with regular performances beginning April 13 and running until May 8, according to Variety.

The production's New York debut has been delayed twice due to the COVID pandemic.

The show, which premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse near San Diego, California in 1997, is based on the tragic true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an a cappella group of six young men in 1920s Germany who "took the world by storm" before the Jewish singers in their ensemble were no longer allowed to perform.

Although the production is being put on at a Yiddish theater, organizers say the production will be in English.

The "Copacabana" singer was last on the Great White Way with his revue Manilow Broadway, which played at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in the second half of 2019.

