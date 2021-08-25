DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

Instagram Music

DaBaby refers to himself as 'DaBaby's canceled a**' on his new freestyle as he pokes fun at the chaos following his homophobic rant at the Miami music festival.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - There is nothing but love between DaBaby and the Rolling Loud. After the music festival praised his new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" despite his recent controversy, the "Rockstar" hitmaker gave them a shout-out on social media.

The MC dropped his new freestyle on Tuesday, August 24. He then announced the release on Instagram by writing, "Here I go. 'Whole Lotta Money' (Freestyle) OUT NOW YouTube Dat."

Hours later, the Rolling Loud reshared DaBaby's post on their Instagram Story alongside three fire emojis. Having received support from the music festival, he wrote, "@rollingloud said baby aint goin nowhere."

On "Whole Lotta Money, DaBaby jokes about being canceled following his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival in July. He even refers to himself as "DaBaby's canceled a**."

The hip-hop star, however, makes it clear that he remains unfazed amid the criticism. "Broke a** n***a, too bad I'm already havin'/ Too bad I own all my cars and my mansions/ Too bad I already made my investments/ Cry me a river, I'm over here laughin'," he raps.

"B***h, you never met a stand up n***a?/ Don't understand me, n***a, yeah, I'm different/ Ridin' with the top down, chillin'," he boasts. "ARP ridin' shotgun with me/ Y'all out here ridin' to them cap a** n***as/ Y'all rappin' 'bout s**t, y'all not gon' live it (Try me)."

DaBaby previously addressed his Rolling Loud controversy when performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2021 on Sunday, August 22. "I never in my life meant to offend anybody, you know, and I apologize... that ain't even how I rock," he said at that time.

"But check this out, other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y'all motherf**kers are being cry babies," DaBaby added, before breaking out into his hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, "Cry Baby".