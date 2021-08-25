 
 

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal
Instagram
Music

DaBaby refers to himself as 'DaBaby's canceled a**' on his new freestyle as he pokes fun at the chaos following his homophobic rant at the Miami music festival.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - There is nothing but love between DaBaby and the Rolling Loud. After the music festival praised his new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" despite his recent controversy, the "Rockstar" hitmaker gave them a shout-out on social media.

The MC dropped his new freestyle on Tuesday, August 24. He then announced the release on Instagram by writing, "Here I go. 'Whole Lotta Money' (Freestyle) OUT NOW YouTube Dat."

Hours later, the Rolling Loud reshared DaBaby's post on their Instagram Story alongside three fire emojis. Having received support from the music festival, he wrote, "@rollingloud said baby aint goin nowhere."

  See also...

On "Whole Lotta Money, DaBaby jokes about being canceled following his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival in July. He even refers to himself as "DaBaby's canceled a**."

The hip-hop star, however, makes it clear that he remains unfazed amid the criticism. "Broke a** n***a, too bad I'm already havin'/ Too bad I own all my cars and my mansions/ Too bad I already made my investments/ Cry me a river, I'm over here laughin'," he raps.

"B***h, you never met a stand up n***a?/ Don't understand me, n***a, yeah, I'm different/ Ridin' with the top down, chillin'," he boasts. "ARP ridin' shotgun with me/ Y'all out here ridin' to them cap a** n***as/ Y'all rappin' 'bout s**t, y'all not gon' live it (Try me)."

DaBaby previously addressed his Rolling Loud controversy when performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2021 on Sunday, August 22. "I never in my life meant to offend anybody, you know, and I apologize... that ain't even how I rock," he said at that time.

"But check this out, other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y'all motherf**kers are being cry babies," DaBaby added, before breaking out into his hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, "Cry Baby".

You can share this post!

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Kylie Jenner Explains Why Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus

Related Posts
DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

DaBaby Jokes About 'Switching' to RnB After Being Canceled Over Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby Jokes About 'Switching' to RnB After Being Canceled Over Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments

Most Read
Robert Plant Finds Questions About Led Zeppelin Reunion 'Very Charming'
Music

Robert Plant Finds Questions About Led Zeppelin Reunion 'Very Charming'

Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

NYC Homecoming Concert Shut Down During Barry Manilow's Set Due to Approaching Hurricane

NYC Homecoming Concert Shut Down During Barry Manilow's Set Due to Approaching Hurricane

Les Paul's 'Number One' Gibson Guitar to Go Under the Hammer

Les Paul's 'Number One' Gibson Guitar to Go Under the Hammer

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back at 'Broke' Haters on 'Tuned In Freestyle'

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back at 'Broke' Haters on 'Tuned In Freestyle'

'Joker' Composer Thrilled to Have Scored for Her First Video Game 'Battlefield 2042'

'Joker' Composer Thrilled to Have Scored for Her First Video Game 'Battlefield 2042'

Anthrax Unveil Dates for 2022 European Tour Commemorating 40th Anniversary

Anthrax Unveil Dates for 2022 European Tour Commemorating 40th Anniversary

Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems