 
 

Melissa Joan Hart's Youngest Son Unveiled to Be Asymptomatic as Family Contracts COVID-19

The former 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star has been sharing with fans about her health condition after she and a few members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Melissa Joan Hart's eight-year-old son is the latest member of her family to test positive for COVID.

The former "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star came down with the coronavirus last week (ends August 20), telling fans it was "bad" and she feared she had caught it from her eldest son, Mason, 15.

On Sunday, August 22, she shared an Instagram video, telling fans she feels "so much better", but explaining she's had "a rough week" because her youngest son, Tucker, who is too young to be vaccinated, has also come down with COVID.

"I want to let you know I'm doing so much better," Melissa says in the clip. "Feel like I'm probably, like, at 75 per cent. My last video, I was probably like 20, 20 per cent. Ugh. It's been a rough week but feeling better."

She adds Mason is also "feeling better" while eight-year-old Tucker is currently asymptomatic.

  See also...

"Tucker, my little one, is positive but no symptoms, so that's good," she adds. "So far Brady is negative, my middle one. And waiting on [husband] Mark's results which got lost in the mail, so."

She is also thanking friends and fans for their support and encouraging them to remain vigilant.

"Just wanted to send love to everyone out there," she smiles. "Thanks for checking on us. Thanks for all the chicken soup. I've really felt the outpouring of love, and I just want to thank you."

"I just wish I'd done better [with COVID protocols], so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families, protect your kids. It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not."

