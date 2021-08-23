 
 

Lil Nas X Credits Frank Ocean and Kevin Abstract for Making His Self-Discovery Journey Easier

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker is grateful for the openly gay musicians who came out before him because his journey would have been 'much more scary' without them.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Nas X has found the inspiration to talk about his own sexuality from openly gay music stars like Frank Ocean and Kevin Abstract.

The "Industry Baby" star revealed he was really inspired when Ocean opened up about his relationship with a man and when Kevin "came out" in 2016.

Last week (ends20Aug21), Abstract interviewed Nas for VMAN.com and asked the "Old Town Road" hitmaker, "Do you feel like if there weren't artists like Frank (Ocean) that came before you, you still would've had the courage to be as open as you are about who you are?"

Nas revealed his journey would have been "much more scary" without watching his idols navigate their own journeys.

"I feel like without Frank and people like you (Kevin) - it definitely would've been much more scary," he said.

"I feel like for everybody, no matter who the artist is, there's always some person that in some way made them feel slightly more okay with doing something and being themselves... you know? That's what you guys did for me."

"Honestly, you did that for me, at a time where I wasn't fully comfortable with who I was."

Regardless, Lil Nas X still has reservations about addressing homophobia within rap community despite his big success. He's worried it would lead to scary experiences.

"The honest truth is, I don't want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field...," he previously opened up. "It's more for my own safety rather than anything else."

