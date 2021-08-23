'Ted Lasso' Bosses Send Cookies to Ryan Reynolds After 'Legal Threat' Over Wrexham AFC Joke

Instagram TV

The bigwigs at the Apple streaming site have responded to the 'legal' notice sent by the 'Deadpool' actor and business partner Rob McElhenney over joke about soccer club purchase.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney threatened legal action against "Ted Lasso" bosses over the weekend (20-22Aug21) but chiefs for the Apple TV+ show averted the crisis - with cookies.

The Canadian, who is famous for his pranks, and American pal Rob, the showrunner and lead actor of another AppleTV+ show, "Mythic Quest", took exception to a comment made by "Downtown Abbey" star Jeremy Swift on "Ted Lasso" on Friday (20Aug21).

In the episode, titled "Rainbow", Emmy-nominated Swift's character, Leslie Higgins, quipped about Ryan and Rob's very real purchase of soccer club, Wrexham AFC, in Wales, finalised this year (Feb21), wondering if it was "a joke or not."

The comment prompted a stern note to Apple TV+ leaders from Reynolds and McElhenney, in which they wrote, "It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of 'Ted Lasso' our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named 'Higgins.' "

"While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from 'Mythic Quest' season one to 'Mythic Quest' season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community."

"To avoid legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso's biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd., Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3 p.m."

They wrapped their "legal" letter with the show's catchphrase, often used by Jason Sudeikis' character Ted Lasso, "Believe!"

Ted is famous for baking cookies on the show and often delivers his special biscuits to fellow staffers at the programme's soccer club, AFC Richmond, including team owner Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham.

Now, Apple TV+ bigwigs have caved to Ryan and Rob's demands, tweeting on Saturday, "We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like (Ted Lasso character) Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way."