The Go-Go's Broadway Show Heading to Los Angeles for Revival

The stage musical 'Head Over Heels', which originally opened in New York, is now moving to Los Angeles for a new 'slimmed-down' production with a real dance party.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Go-Go's Broadway musical "Head Over Heels" is set to debut in their hometown of Los Angeles.

The show, a rebooted version of the Great White Way hit, will launch at the Pasadena Playhouse in November (21) and bosses are planning a real dance party for devotees.

Danny Feldman, the venue's producing artistic director, tells Variety, "Who doesn't love the Go-Go's in LA? It's iconic. And also I think the lens of the show has changed slightly where it's honouring them and their spirit in a different way. We've re-looked at the show in the lens of a dance party, essentially."

According to Feldman, the California production will be a "slimmed-down" version of the original show, which played on Broadway from 2018 to 2019.

"There's no additions to music or script and there's not a new book writer attached," he shares. "It's just a slimmed-down version, but conceived with the idea of the spirit of the Go-Go's a little more baked into the visual concept of the show."

The Pasadena Playhouse is even being reconfigured for a standing room audience.

"That is probably one of the biggest elements to this, that the theatre will not look like people have seen it before," he adds.

"There's new places to sit as well as a dance-floor area (sic). And in that way, it's just more of an experience than passively watching a show. The show happening all around you puts the audience in the centre of the story and music."

The show, like the Broadway incarnation, will feature some of the band's best-known hits and album cuts. It's the brainchild of Avenue Q Tony winner Jeff Whitty, with James Magruder adapting the final stage version.

The all-female group, which was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May (21), formed in Los Angeles in 1978 and will hit the road for five U.S. concert dates starting in San Francisco, California on 28 December. The current lineup includes original members, lead singer Belinda Carlisle and rhythm guitarist Jane Wiedlin, with Charlotte Caffey on lead guitar and keyboards, drummer Gina Schock, and bassist Kathy Valentine.