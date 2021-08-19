Joshua Jackson Fires Back at Those Freaked Out by Jodie Turner-Smith's Proposal to Him

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Joshua Jackson has hit back at critics of his engagement to Jodie Turner-Smith.

Last month (July 2021), the star revealed his actress wife proposed to him while on a romantic vacation in Nicaragua, but he's since been inundated with hate from "racist and misogynist" trolls.

"I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn't give the full context," he told Refinery29.

"Yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes."

Joshua added, "What I didn't say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I'm still old school enough that I said, 'This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too].' "

"She has a biological father and a stepdad, who's the man who raised her. [I said], 'You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.' And then, 'I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old fashioned way down on bended knee.' So, that's actually how the story ended up."

"So, there were two proposals. I do feel like that is important context."

Joshua also slammed those who thought it was foolish for the "Queen & Slim" actress to propose to him, insisting, "For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f**k up."

"Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said 'yes.' We're happy. That's it. That's all you need to know."

"That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking."

"It has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go."