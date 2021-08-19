 
 

Johnny Depp Gets Thumbs Up to Move Forward With Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Gets Thumbs Up to Move Forward With Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The former 'Fantastic Beasts' star first filed his $50 million suit against the 'Aquaman' star back in 2018, after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is moving forward with his $50 million (£36.4 million) defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor first filed his suit against the "Aquaman" star back in 2018, after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse.

Although Amber didn't named Johnny in the piece, she has accused him of domestic violence since their split.

  See also...

And while she petitioned to have the case dismissed after Johnny lost his U.K. libel suit against The Sun newspaper, a Virginia judge has allowed Johnny to continue with his lawsuit, reports People.

"[Heard] argues she was in privity with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case. However, for privity to exist, [Heard's] interest in the case must be so identical with The Sun's interest such that The Sun's representation of its interest is also a representation of [Heard's] legal right," Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate wrote in her ruling on Tuesday, August 17.

"The Sun's interests were based on whether the statements the newspaper published were false. [Heard's] interests relate to whether the statements she published were false."

She added that "the libel laws of Virginia are starkly different than those of England. The Declaration of Independence and the First Amendment of the United States Constitution represent major departures from the English Common Law with respect to freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

You can share this post!

Jessie J Remembers Late Fan Who Inspired Her to Shave Head in Sweet Tribute Post

Amber Rose Exposes Serial Cheater Boyfriend AE and 'Narcissistic' Mom: 'I Can't Take It Anymore'
Related Posts
Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Award Defended by Film Festival Boss Following Backlash

Johnny Depp Award Defended by Film Festival Boss Following Backlash

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'