Brendan Schaub Comes to Three Children's Rescue After Fatal Car Crash Caused by Father

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship star recalls, on his 'The Fighter and the Kid' podcast, the harrowing incident he came across when he and his wife headed out for dinner.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Brendan Schaub has saved three children from a terrifying car wreck in Encino, California.

The fighter-turned-podcaster sprang into action when he came upon the serious accident last week (August 12), in which a father reportedly drove deliberately into the path of oncoming traffic, in an attempt to kill his kids. The mother of the children died in the crash.

On Wednesday, August 18, Brendan explained on his "The Fighter and the Kid" podcast he and his wife, Joanna Zanella, were headed out for dinner when they drove past the incident - and he spotted a child sitting on top of the smashed-up vehicle, screaming for help.

"I get out, I'm running towards the kid and the mangled car, and I see this shoeless man running [away from the car]...," he said, getting emotional as he recalled the harrowing incident.

The man fleeing the scene, who was the children's dad, was then struck by another vehicle, but Brendan kept going until he could reach the hysterical kids, because he was concerned gas was leaking from a nearby truck, which appeared to have been involved in the collision.

"There's two kids and there's a bigger kid and he keeps going, 'I don't want to die, I don't want to die,' " Brendan added, "and I go, 'You're not going to die, buddy, you're not going to die..."

"So I break the window, we break some of the window out. It's already broke, I'm not like f**king Captain America, so I'm pulling all the shattered glass and I take the kid through [the window]."

Fortunately, the children were not seriously injured.

According to TMZ, the children's father, Cesar Iban Torre, has since been charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Kind Schaub, meanwhile, has also shared a GoFundMe page set up by the children's aunt to raise funds for their mother's funeral costs and has offered to make a donation himself to help.

"I reached out to the aunt 'cause I'll help pay for the funeral, I told her I'll help pay for the funeral, but I want to help those kids out. How do you help the kids?" Schaub noted.