This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

WENN/Danny Martindale Celebrity

The couple, who decided to step down from their roles as senior royal members in early 2020, is reportedly to break another royal tradition regarding their daughter Lilibet's christening.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are no strangers in breaking royal traditions. The couple, who decided to step down from their roles as senior royal members in early 2020, is reportedly to break another royal tradition regarding their daughter Lilibet's christening.

It was previously stated that Harry and Meghan would fly to the U.K. for Lili to be christened at Windsor as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted the ceremony to take place in front of Queen Elizabeth. However, a new report revealed that the pair are opting to have a christening for their daughter in California instead.

"It seems certain that [Lilibet's] christening will be in Meghan's home state," royals commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express. He also claimed that Meghan and Harry will hold the ceremony "with the secrecy," just like they did with Archie's christening, "but without the controversy that surrounded Archie's christening."

Now that they have cut ties with The Firm and become financially independent, an insider told Best Life that Meghan and Harry have "no obligation to follow the royal rule book any longer." The source continued, "From that point, it was going to be their rules and their way."

The Queen allegedly will not attend Lilibet's christening if it's held in California. "The Queen has not traveled internationally for many years and the logistics of securing the appropriate place for Her Majesty to stay during a stateside visit while not on official business for the Crown could be problemati," the source said. "She has yet to meet her namesake great grandchild in person having only seen her on video calls. It would be a shame if she is deprived of the opportunity to attend the christening, but it appears things are heading in that direction."

For those who need refresher, Meghan and Harry faced backlash over the secrecy surrounding Archie's birth and christening. While Prince William and Kate Middleton let public see their family on the traditional walk to church during their childs' christening, Meghan and Harry opted to block public from doing so as there was no press pool on the day.

The decision only made Meghan's relationship with British press even worse. "Harry and Meghan's relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released," Fitzwilliams shared.