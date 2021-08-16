 
 

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues
Music

About the new requirements, president and CEO Michael Rapino states that the concert organizers will be following the model they developed for Lollapalooza festival starting October 4.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Live Nation bosses will make everyone at their festivals and venues show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test from October.

The concert organizers previously announced it would be up to performers to enforce the mandate, but they have now declared all artists, crew and attendees must submit to the checks from October 4, where permitted by law. They have also developed best practices for artists to request the same policies for gigs at third party venues.

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, "Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza [festival] and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US."

Additionally, all Live Nation employees must be vaccinated by that date in order to be permitted access to any of their offices, venues and events "with limited exceptions as may be required by law."

  See also...

The mandate was partly inspired by the success of the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, where festival-goers had to provide proof of a negative test or vaccination status in order to see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion perform.

A spokesperson told NBC News, "Twelve percent of fans said Lolla [sic] was actually their reason for getting vaccinated, which is a huge number with 400k attendees throughout the weekend."

The policy comes a few days after rival concert promoters AEG requested all eligible gig-goers, excluding children under the age of 12, be fully vaccinated in order to attend their events, including the Coachella festival in California.

AEG boss Jay Marciano, said, "Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realise that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it's the right one."

"We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I'm confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what's best for artists, fans, and live event workers."

You can share this post!

John Boyega Keen to Do Period Drama After Becoming Fan of 'Bridgerton'

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Offended by Disney CEO Calling the Film 'an Experiment'
Most Read
NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison
Music

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison

Robert Plant Explains Why It Took Him 14 Years to Reunite With Alison Krauss After First Joint Album

Robert Plant Explains Why It Took Him 14 Years to Reunite With Alison Krauss After First Joint Album

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues