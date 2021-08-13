 
 

Sean Penn 'Very Frustrated' by Anti-Vaxxers as He Insists Covid Jab Should Be Mandatory

Sean Penn 'Very Frustrated' by Anti-Vaxxers as He Insists Covid Jab Should Be Mandatory
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Into the Wild' actor believes Covid-19 jabs should be mandatory in all businesses and Hollywood need to 'take the lead' by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn has insisted coronavirus vaccines should be "mandatory."

The 60-year-old actor has urged everyone to have their COVID-19 jab, unless medically exempt, and he has called for the movie industry and other businesses to "take the lead" by insisting employees get vaccinated amid the pandemic.

"My deep belief, personally, is that it's no different having everybody being able to drive 100 miles an hour in a car," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "This is one of those things that should be mandatory. I think that vaccines need to be mandatory and that businesses - the movie business and all businesses - need to take the lead and not be so timid when dealing with their collective bargaining partners."

The "Into the Wild" star also insisted there is no excuse for anyone claiming there is not enough "information available" about the vaccine.

  See also...

"There's different kinds of hesitancies, and so I don't think that there's much excuse to not know the information available anymore," he added. "That's part of why I think it should be mandatory."

"A resistance that's just based on a certain kind of ... lack of imagination and understanding of anything that's helpful to the human race, I've become very frustrated by that. But I can only work within my own bounds and say that, for me, it should be mandatory."

This comes after it was reported last month (Jul21) that Sean wouldn't return to work on his new TV series "Gaslit" until the entire cast and crew had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He appears in the Starz limited series with Julia Roberts, and was said to have offered to facilitate the vaccination effort free of charge through his CORE organisation.

You can share this post!

Joe Exotic Compares Himself to Dog in Shelter Waiting to Die Amid Covid-19 Outbreak
Related Posts
Sean Penn Did Not Enjoy Directing Himself in Movie

Sean Penn Did Not Enjoy Directing Himself in Movie

Sean Penn Likens Donald Trump's Approach in Combating COVID-19 to Gunning Down Vulnerable Groups

Sean Penn Likens Donald Trump's Approach in Combating COVID-19 to Gunning Down Vulnerable Groups

Sean Penn Speaks Out Against Political Correctness in Hollywood, Finds It 'Confusing'

Sean Penn Speaks Out Against Political Correctness in Hollywood, Finds It 'Confusing'

Sean Penn Makes a Crack at His Bedhead Hair in Viral 'Morning Joe' Interview

Sean Penn Makes a Crack at His Bedhead Hair in Viral 'Morning Joe' Interview

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member