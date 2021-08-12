 
 

Lil Nas X Won't Rap About His Homophobia Experiences Because It's Too Dangerous

The 'Industry Baby' hitmaker claims it's too dangerous to be the poster child for gay rights in hip-hop industry so he refuses to talk about homophobia in rap music.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X refuses to talk about homophobia in rap because he fears it will lead to scary experiences.

The openly gay star has already irked fellow hip-hop stars with his "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" videos while stirring up controversy at the recent BET Awards by kissing a male dancer onstage.

But he tells Variety that's about as far as he's prepared to go after experiencing some frightening reactions.

"The honest truth is, I don't want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field...," he says. "It's more for my own safety rather than anything else."

He reveals that after the "Montero" video was released, in which he gives Satan a lap dance, someone chased his car, yelling abuse at him.

"That's when I actually started getting security," he explains.

Just recently, Lil Nas X was threatened by fellow rap star Boosie Badazz.

While defending DaBaby over his homophobic rant, Boosie criticized Lil Nas' raunchy stage acts, "If I'm at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I'ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf**kin' crazy motherf**ker--or you like d**k too."

"I usually don't respond to negativity from my peers. But this had to be said," Lil Nas X responded in a series of tweets. "I'm starting to think you n***as gay too cuz y'all stay on my d**k. Some of y'all not even mad that I'm gay, some of y'all mad that I'm gay and still succeeding."

