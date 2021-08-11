 
 

Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo

Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Proving that exes can stay amicable, the Rachel Green depicter on 'Friends' celebrates her former husband's 50th birthday and wishes him well as saying, 'truly one of a kind,' before adding, 'love you!'

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston seemed to prove that she can still be friends with Justin Theroux. Celebrating her former husband's birthday, the Rachel Green depicter on "Friends" paid a loving tribute to him with his shirtless photo.

On Tuesday, August 10, the 52-year-old star paid a sweet birthday tribute to Justin. Marking "The Leftovers" alum's 50th birthday, the "We're the Millers" actress posted two photos of him on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, the 50-year-old actor could be seen posing shirtless while he appeared to be on vacation. "Truly one of a kind. LOVE YOU!" she captioned the snap. Meanwhile, in another pic, Justin looked dapper in a suit and tie with his dog Kuma sitting nearby. Over the image, Jennifer added a caption that read, "Happy birthday, JT," adding a partying face emoji.

  See also...

Jennifer Aniston via IG Story

Jennifer Aniston paid a sweet birthday tribute to ex Justin Theroux.

Jennifer and Justin tied the knot in 2015. The former couple called it quits in 2017. When speaking to Esquire in April this year, the "Wanderlust" actor admitted that they remain friends. "I would say we've remained friends," he admitted. Detailing how they maintained a good relationship post-divorce, he stated, "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," Justin told the magazine. "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship." Gushing over Jennifer, the "On the Basis of Sex" actor added, "Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person." He then claimed, "It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

Justin further stressed, "I think that when you get good at relationships -- and here I am, single. He continued, "If you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship."

You can share this post!

Kris Jenner Credits 'Amazing Daughter' Kylie for Being Her Inspiration in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly
Related Posts
Jennifer Aniston Called Out by Fellow Actresses for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends

Jennifer Aniston Called Out by Fellow Actresses for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends

Jennifer Aniston Schools Critic Questioning Why She Cuts Anti-Vaxxers Out of Her Life

Jennifer Aniston Schools Critic Questioning Why She Cuts Anti-Vaxxers Out of Her Life

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Her Viral Look-A-Like TikTok Video: 'It Freaked Me Out'

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Her Viral Look-A-Like TikTok Video: 'It Freaked Me Out'

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis