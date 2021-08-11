Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Proving that exes can stay amicable, the Rachel Green depicter on 'Friends' celebrates her former husband's 50th birthday and wishes him well as saying, 'truly one of a kind,' before adding, 'love you!'

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston seemed to prove that she can still be friends with Justin Theroux. Celebrating her former husband's birthday, the Rachel Green depicter on "Friends" paid a loving tribute to him with his shirtless photo.

On Tuesday, August 10, the 52-year-old star paid a sweet birthday tribute to Justin. Marking "The Leftovers" alum's 50th birthday, the "We're the Millers" actress posted two photos of him on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, the 50-year-old actor could be seen posing shirtless while he appeared to be on vacation. "Truly one of a kind. LOVE YOU!" she captioned the snap. Meanwhile, in another pic, Justin looked dapper in a suit and tie with his dog Kuma sitting nearby. Over the image, Jennifer added a caption that read, "Happy birthday, JT," adding a partying face emoji.

Jennifer and Justin tied the knot in 2015. The former couple called it quits in 2017. When speaking to Esquire in April this year, the "Wanderlust" actor admitted that they remain friends. "I would say we've remained friends," he admitted. Detailing how they maintained a good relationship post-divorce, he stated, "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," Justin told the magazine. "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship." Gushing over Jennifer, the "On the Basis of Sex" actor added, "Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person." He then claimed, "It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

Justin further stressed, "I think that when you get good at relationships -- and here I am, single. He continued, "If you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship."