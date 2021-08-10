Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

Instagram/Twitter TV

On 'Wednesday', the Tony Award-winning actress will portray Morticia, the family matriarch in the family, in a guest-starring role, be joining fellow cast members Luis Guzman and Jenna Ortega.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Wednesday" has found its Morticia Addams in Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actress has been tapped to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix series based on the "Addams Family" character of the same name.

According to Variety, Catherine will portray Morticia, the family matriarch, in a guest-starring role. She will be joining fellow cast members Luis Guzman and Jenna Ortega. Luis will play Morticia's husband Gomez Addams, while the "Jane the Virgin" star will portray the title character, Wednesday Addams.

"Wednesday" is described as a live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale of "sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy."

The eight-episode series will see Wednesday attempting to master her emerging psychic ability. The show is also set to chronicle Wednesday's attempt to thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The show taps Tim Burton to serve behind the lense. He also executive produces "Wednesday" alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Prior to Catherine, the role of Morticia Addams was first played by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s "Addams Family" TV series. Anjelica Huston's version of the character in two "Addams Family" films in the 1990s, meanwhile was perhapst the most famous one. Most recently, Charlize Theron lent her voice for Morticia in the 2019 "Addams Family" animated film.

Catherine is known for her roles in movies like 2002's "Chicago" and 1998's "The Mask of Zorro". Her credits also included "Entrapment", "Ocean's 12", "Titanic", "The Rebound", "The Haunting", "RED 2" and "Rock of Ages" among others. As for her recent works, the Tony Award-winning actress starred in Fox's "Prodigal Son" as Dr. Vivian Capshaw.