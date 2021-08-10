James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

WENN TV

Rumor has it, the British comedian has been offered a new deal worth $9.7 million to continue his gig as a host of CBS' late-night show as his contract is due to expire next year.

AceShowbiz - James Corden has reportedly been offered $9.7 million (£7 million) to host "The Late Late Show" for at least two more years.

The television star is currently the face of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and is signed to a $6.3 million (£4.6 million) contract, which is due to expire next year (22).

But bosses at U.S. TV network CBS have reportedly offered him a whopping $9.7 million to keep hosting the show until 2024.

"The network love him. They are delighted with his work and reach in that tough late-night slot," a source told Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

James took over the role from Craig Ferguson in 2014 but suggested in December last year he could be set to quit his job and move back to the U.K. because there were "people at home" he was "homesick for."

However, CBS are determined to keep the "Gavin and Stacey" star, who has Max, 10, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with his wife Julia Carey, in the U.S.

"Previously, James passed on a five-year deal to remain for 24 months, but he has lots more to give and he is very much in the driving seat," the source added.

Earlier this year, James Corden was rumored to have doubled his fortune since moving Stateside. The funnyman's allegedly sitting on a $69 million (£50 million) fortune, six years after relocating from his home country of U.K.