 
 

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years
WENN
TV

Rumor has it, the British comedian has been offered a new deal worth $9.7 million to continue his gig as a host of CBS' late-night show as his contract is due to expire next year.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Corden has reportedly been offered $9.7 million (£7 million) to host "The Late Late Show" for at least two more years.

The television star is currently the face of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and is signed to a $6.3 million (£4.6 million) contract, which is due to expire next year (22).

But bosses at U.S. TV network CBS have reportedly offered him a whopping $9.7 million to keep hosting the show until 2024.

"The network love him. They are delighted with his work and reach in that tough late-night slot," a source told Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

  See also...

James took over the role from Craig Ferguson in 2014 but suggested in December last year he could be set to quit his job and move back to the U.K. because there were "people at home" he was "homesick for."

However, CBS are determined to keep the "Gavin and Stacey" star, who has Max, 10, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with his wife Julia Carey, in the U.S.

"Previously, James passed on a five-year deal to remain for 24 months, but he has lots more to give and he is very much in the driving seat," the source added.

Earlier this year, James Corden was rumored to have doubled his fortune since moving Stateside. The funnyman's allegedly sitting on a $69 million (£50 million) fortune, six years after relocating from his home country of U.K.

You can share this post!

Willie Garson Found It 'Very Hard' to Talk to 'Sex and the City' Co-Star Mikhail Baryshnikov

Rudy Pankow Slams Online Fans for 'Harassing' His Girlfriend
Related Posts
'Friends' Stars Get Emotional in 'Carpool Karaoke' With James Corden

'Friends' Stars Get Emotional in 'Carpool Karaoke' With James Corden

Prince Harry Had 'Very Few Notes' Before TV Debut on James Corden's Show

Prince Harry Had 'Very Few Notes' Before TV Debut on James Corden's Show

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Back to Hosting Talk Shows at Home Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Back to Hosting Talk Shows at Home Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Dua Lipa and James Corden Inject COVID-19 Dating Advice to 'New Rules' Remix

Dua Lipa and James Corden Inject COVID-19 Dating Advice to 'New Rules' Remix

Most Read
'Good Morning America' Longtime Anchor Dan Harris Exits ABC News
TV

'Good Morning America' Longtime Anchor Dan Harris Exits ABC News

Meghan McCain Officially Bids Farewell to 'The View' in Her Final Episode

Meghan McCain Officially Bids Farewell to 'The View' in Her Final Episode

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Big Fans of 'Love Island'

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Big Fans of 'Love Island'

Neil Patrick Harris Returning to TV With 'Uncoupled'

Neil Patrick Harris Returning to TV With 'Uncoupled'

Phoebe Dynevor Believes Her Parents Understand Her 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes More Than Most

Phoebe Dynevor Believes Her Parents Understand Her 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes More Than Most

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years