Halsey Applauded for Proudly Showing Off Postpartum Stretch Marks

The 'Without Me' hitmaker is getting real about how they look after giving birth to their 3-week-old son Ender by sharing their post-pregnancy stomach picture in a new social media post.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey is embracing their postpartum body. Continuing to give more glimpses of their new life as a mother, the "Without Me" hitmaker posted their post-pregnancy tummy in an unedited photo weeks after giving birth to their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

On Saturday, August 7, the 26-year-old musician took to their Instagram account to share a series of photos, including a snap that saw their postpartum body. "Well...this is what I look like," they wrote alongside their postpartum figure, baring their stomach to reveal the marks as well as a "Baby" tattoo placed just above the pelvis.

Fans were quick to praise Halsey for being open about what a postpartum body might look like. One fan wrote in the comment section of the post, "Wear those tiger stripes proud, mama!! Love to see it." Another thanked the first-time mom for being real about their flaws, saying, "Thank you for posting your stretch marks!" Meanwhile, a third user claimed that it was "nice to see a real mom, not someone explaining that you must have a six-pack two days after giving a birth."

Halsey's post also offered a glimpse at their 3-week-old baby Ender. In the sweet pic, the baby boy could be seen wearing a tie-dye rainbow onesie and a gray blanket. In the following snap, their boyfriend Alev could be seen planting a sweet kiss on their little one's cheek.

Some of the images showed off the newborn's rainbow-themed nursery room. In the room, there are a light-up rainbow, baby Ender's name in cursive script pinned on the wall and various multi-colored letters. Other artwork on the wall also sported bright colors as well as several cartoon-style animals.

The post came just days after Halsey shared a breastfeeding photo to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week. At the time, the proud mom posted an adorable picture of themselves while nursing their little son at a park. "#worldbreastfeedingweek [love]," the "Walls Could Talk" singer captioned their post, adding, "We arrived just in time!"