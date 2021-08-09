 
 

Halsey Applauded for Proudly Showing Off Postpartum Stretch Marks

Halsey Applauded for Proudly Showing Off Postpartum Stretch Marks
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Without Me' hitmaker is getting real about how they look after giving birth to their 3-week-old son Ender by sharing their post-pregnancy stomach picture in a new social media post.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey is embracing their postpartum body. Continuing to give more glimpses of their new life as a mother, the "Without Me" hitmaker posted their post-pregnancy tummy in an unedited photo weeks after giving birth to their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

On Saturday, August 7, the 26-year-old musician took to their Instagram account to share a series of photos, including a snap that saw their postpartum body. "Well...this is what I look like," they wrote alongside their postpartum figure, baring their stomach to reveal the marks as well as a "Baby" tattoo placed just above the pelvis.

  See also...

Fans were quick to praise Halsey for being open about what a postpartum body might look like. One fan wrote in the comment section of the post, "Wear those tiger stripes proud, mama!! Love to see it." Another thanked the first-time mom for being real about their flaws, saying, "Thank you for posting your stretch marks!" Meanwhile, a third user claimed that it was "nice to see a real mom, not someone explaining that you must have a six-pack two days after giving a birth."

Halsey's post also offered a glimpse at their 3-week-old baby Ender. In the sweet pic, the baby boy could be seen wearing a tie-dye rainbow onesie and a gray blanket. In the following snap, their boyfriend Alev could be seen planting a sweet kiss on their little one's cheek.

Some of the images showed off the newborn's rainbow-themed nursery room. In the room, there are a light-up rainbow, baby Ender's name in cursive script pinned on the wall and various multi-colored letters. Other artwork on the wall also sported bright colors as well as several cartoon-style animals.

The post came just days after Halsey shared a breastfeeding photo to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week. At the time, the proud mom posted an adorable picture of themselves while nursing their little son at a park. "#worldbreastfeedingweek [love]," the "Walls Could Talk" singer captioned their post, adding, "We arrived just in time!"

You can share this post!

Luke Bryan Bounces Back From COVID With Three-Year Work Commitments

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott All Smiles in First Selfie Amid Split Rumors
Related Posts
Halsey Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Sweet Nursing Photo

Halsey Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Sweet Nursing Photo

Halsey Vows to Stop Doing Press After Being 'Deliberately Disrespected' in Magazine Interview

Halsey Vows to Stop Doing Press After Being 'Deliberately Disrespected' in Magazine Interview

Halsey Introduces Newborn Baby Boy After 'Euphoric' Birth

Halsey Introduces Newborn Baby Boy After 'Euphoric' Birth

Halsey Keen to Protect Boyfriend From Her Crazy Life

Halsey Keen to Protect Boyfriend From Her Crazy Life

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now