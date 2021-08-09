Eiza Gonzalez Honored to Bring Maria Felix's Story to the World Through New Biopic

Instagram Movie

The 'Baby Driver' actress will star and executive produce the film about one of the most successful Latino movie stars of all time with Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman in the director's seat.

AceShowbiz - "Baby Driver" star Eiza Gonzalez is to portray Mexican film star Maria Felix in a new biopic.

Felix was one of the most successful Latino movie stars of all time, appearing in 47 films and landing the nickname La Dona. Born in Mexico, she also achieved fame in France, Italy and Argentina, and received France's highest cultural award, the Legion d'honneur.

Eiza will also executive produce the film with the backing of Felix's estate. "Maria's tenacity and fierce way of living through some of the hardest adversity I've witnessed has inspired me and many more," the actress said in a statement. "I'm incredibly honored to be playing her and to be bringing her voice and story to the world."

"Maria constantly pushed boundaries and lived by her own rules, while the world tried to tear her down. I've always believed her life needs to be seen around the world, for people to learn more about how society depicts successful and driven women."

Walter Rivera, who will executive produce the film on behalf of Felix's estate, adds, "We have long been searching for the right partner to tell Maria's story, and we are proud to be partnering with Eiza Gonzalez as she embodies so much of Maria's strength, intelligence, passion, character and beauty."

"We know Eiza and this film have the power to influence change, much like Maria Felix did, and we know in Eiza's hands, Maria Felix's legacy will be portrayed in the most authentic light," Rivera continues.

The project will be directed by Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman.